Spire Wealth Management Purchases 450 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $506.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $405.01 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

