Spire Wealth Management Purchases 65,148 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,202 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 327.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.27 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53.

