Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.94 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

