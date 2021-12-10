Spire Wealth Management Sells 19,729 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,562,000 after purchasing an additional 343,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 647.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 150,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,408,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FV opened at $49.27 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.