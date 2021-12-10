Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,047 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,072,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,481 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.86. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

