Spire Wealth Management Sells 34,204 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,204 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $206.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day moving average is $222.26.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

