Spire Wealth Management Sells 401 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,719,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

AMT stock opened at $271.06 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

