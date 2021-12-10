Splinterlands (SPS) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.93 or 0.08225393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00082266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,036.79 or 1.00260954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

