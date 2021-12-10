Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprinklr by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

