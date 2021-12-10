Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181,003 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 153,042 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

