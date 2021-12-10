SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.54 Million

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post $100.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.20 million and the highest is $100.95 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $83.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $383.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $383.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $443.35 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $448.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $137.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.25. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 220,596 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,186 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 80,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

