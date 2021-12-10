SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases 37,900 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.33. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.