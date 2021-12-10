SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,067,000. Fiserv comprises about 2.1% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.