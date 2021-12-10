SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,490,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.40% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.34 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.