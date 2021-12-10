Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Square were worth $29,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in Square by 5.5% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Square by 5.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 1,179.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 58,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 53,848 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Square by 71.4% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 232.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $186.75 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.75 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.31 and a 200-day moving average of $242.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.53, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

