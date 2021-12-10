SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given New 350.00 Price Target at Barclays

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from 370.00 to 350.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $$2.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

