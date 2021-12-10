Stacks Price Tops $2.04 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00004227 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $95.05 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stacks has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00056893 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00130000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00168558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.26 or 0.08205925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,287,919,643 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.