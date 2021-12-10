Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.05. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 759,469 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 759.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $2,965,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

