Standard Protocol Trading 32.4% Lower This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $530,068.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.40 or 0.08286127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00084423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,684.00 or 0.99691070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

