Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 210,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 56,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 922,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

