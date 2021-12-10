Stellar Trading Down 19.9% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.49 billion and approximately $522.05 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056569 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00129566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00172549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,903.59 or 0.08215848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00021435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00085217 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,485 coins and its circulating supply is 24,638,418,355 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

