stETH (Lido) Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.98 or 0.08239442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00080990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,371.20 or 1.00013370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00019072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

