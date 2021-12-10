Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $20.05 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last three months. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.