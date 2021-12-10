Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 107,645 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,114% compared to the average volume of 4,863 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ VIH opened at $14.68 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

