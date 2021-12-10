Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,256 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,318% compared to the average volume of 176 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VIH stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.