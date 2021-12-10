Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AES Put Options (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,939 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 158% compared to the average daily volume of 1,918 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

AES stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. 42,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,620. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. AES has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

