Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cohn Robbins Call Options (NYSE:CRHC)

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 31,933 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,944% compared to the typical daily volume of 397 call options.

CRHC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 188,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,282. Cohn Robbins has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cohn Robbins by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.