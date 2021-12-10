Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 1,811 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,349% compared to the typical daily volume of 125 call options.

NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 95,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.08. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter worth $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioLineRx by 212.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

