Stream Protocol Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 319.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $21.17 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 532.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00207255 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,712,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

