Stream Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.45 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 128.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 139.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $2.45 million worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,712,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

