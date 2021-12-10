Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $38.99 on Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $38.99 or 0.00081058 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $119.40 million and $46.72 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.69 or 0.08217222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00082029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.46 or 1.00085257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,321 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.