Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €83.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €83.50 ($93.82) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.50 ($99.44).

SAX stock opened at €68.15 ($76.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €64.65 ($72.64) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($92.70).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

