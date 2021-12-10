Strs Ohio Buys 99,637 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,299 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Southwest Airlines worth $39,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -872.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

