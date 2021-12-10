Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 288,786 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Diamondback Energy worth $34,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.