Strs Ohio Has $28.91 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $28,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 681,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.88. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

