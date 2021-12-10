Strs Ohio Has $31.72 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Duke Realty worth $31,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $61.04 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

