Strs Ohio Has $36.30 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $380,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $2,364,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG opened at $340.34 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

