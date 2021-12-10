Strs Ohio Lowers Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.27% of BorgWarner worth $28,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

