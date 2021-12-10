Strs Ohio Sells 13,019 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $28,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $200.73 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.30 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.19.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

