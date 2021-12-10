Strs Ohio Sells 17,434 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Humana worth $31,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $452.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.42. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

