Strs Ohio Sells 37,683 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,683 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Global Payments worth $33,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $127.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Truist dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.81.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

