Strs Ohio Sells 459,106 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,106 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $28,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,275,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 89,421 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Baker Hughes by 7.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Baker Hughes by 103.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,530,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,259,206. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.