Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.47

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 5163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $605.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.75.
About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
