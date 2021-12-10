Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUBCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

SUBCY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.14. 8,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,734. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.97. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

