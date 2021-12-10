Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 119,170 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in General Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $97.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of -188.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

