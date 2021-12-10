Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

