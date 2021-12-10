Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Xylem by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Xylem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,936. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $123.10 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.53.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

