Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.45 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.1% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 52,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 9.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 7.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 57.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $119.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average of $159.62.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.07.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

