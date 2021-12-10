Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $211.55 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.