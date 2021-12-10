Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,353 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,550. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $200.63 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

